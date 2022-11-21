Mahomes, Kelce, Staley react to Chiefs' 'SNF' win vs. Chargers in Week 11

The Maize And Blue Review

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to make this week as simple as possible for J.J. McCarthy this week. While the immense pressure of The Game rests squarely on the shoulders of both quarterbacks in this rivalry game, the Wolverines aren't looking to reinvent the wheel when it comes to practice and what the staff will tell their quarterback who is about the make the biggest start of his young career. Harbaugh's message to McCarthy is clear.