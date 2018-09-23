Mahomes’ hardest throw ever came in Week One

As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prepares to make his first home start in Kansas City, the fans had better not blink when he has the ball in his hands. Mahomes has one of the strongest arms the NFL ever has seen, and he has displayed it throughout the first two weeks of the regular season.

“I know when I am amped up, I throw it pretty hard sometimes, but luckily I have guys that can catch it,” Mahomes told reporters this week. “There is so much difference of having arm ability. You have to be able to throw it hard, you have to be able to throw it with touch. You have to be able to do everything in this league and I try to get better at every single one of those throws every single day.”

He said his hardest throw ever came two weeks ago, against the Chargers.

“I have probably thrown it as hard as I can a couple times,” Mahomes said. “Whenever there are those tight windows, I let it go. I think the ball to Sammy [Watkins] the first week against the Chargers was probably the hardest I have ever thrown it. It was rifled in there.”

He’s been rifling it all his life. As he explained last month during a visit with PFT Live, Mahomes forced a very specific change in the rules of T-ball when he a six-year-old shortstop. After breaking the glasses of a teammate with a rocket to first base, Mahomes moving forward was instructed to roll the ball instead.