Mahomes fastest to 10,000 passing yards in NFL history

Patrick Mahomes made history during the Kansas City Chiefs' clash against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL on Monday.

Mahomes entered the encounter at M&T Bank Stadium with 9,925 career passing yards in 33 games.

The 25-year-old surpassed 10,000 career passing yards in the second quarter to set an NFL record as the fastest QB to reach that feat.

Reaching that mark in his 34th game, Mahomes broke the previous record of 36 matches, set by Hall of Farmer Kurt Warner.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl crown last season, while he was the NFL MVP in 2018.