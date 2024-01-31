Mahomes expects to face hungry 49ers in Super Bowl rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers are back in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco hopes for a different result this time around.

After losing to the Chiefs four years ago in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., San Francisco will have an opportunity for revenge against Kansas City in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mahomes joined Kansas City's The Drive 610-AM on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming rematch with the 49ers.

“It’s fun watching their team play,” Mahomes said (h/t The Mercury News). “They’ve been getting after people these last few years. Even though they’ve been through a couple of different coordinators, they have a lot of the same players.”

The 49ers famously held a 20-10 lead over the Chiefs with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV before allowing 21 unanswered points that resulted in a crushing loss. After letting the franchise's sixth championship slip through their fingers, Mahomes knows the 49ers will be hungry for revenge.

“I knew when we played them that time they were a great team and would probably get back,” Mahomes added. “You never know that you’ll get back. The fact we’re both back in the Super Bowl and playing each other again, it’ll be a great challenge for us.

“I know they’ll want to win because they didn’t win the last one, so they’re going to be fired up, and it’ll be a great opportunity. They’ve won a lot of games for a reason: They have great players and a great coached team."

Mahomes and the Chiefs appeared in two additional Super Bowls after defeating the 49ers four years ago, losing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV three years ago before beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII last year.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have not been back to the big stage since that crushing defeat in Miami Gardens, and as Mahomes anticipates, will do everything they can to walk away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

