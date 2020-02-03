Mahomes, Chiefs rally for thrilling Super Bowl win over Niners, claim first title in 50 years

SHOWS: MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 2, 2020)(STILL PHOTOS-MUTE)(REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. WIDE STILL PHOTO OF INTERIOR OF HARD ROCK STADIUM BEFORE START OF SUPER BOWL

2. STILL PHOTO OF CHIEFS QUARTERBACK PATRICK MAHOMES RUNNING FOR TOUCHDOWN IN 1ST QTR

Scroll to continue with content Ad

3. STILL PHOTO OF CHIEFS MAHOMES CELEBRATING WITH TEAMMATE AFTER SCORING

4. STILL PHOTO OF 49ERS FULLBACK KYLE JUSZCZYK DIVING INTO END ZONE FOR TOUCHDOWN IN 2ND QTR

5. STILL PHOTO OF 49ERS JUSZCZYK CELEBRATING WITH TEAMMATES AFTER SCORING TOUCHDOWN

6. STILL PHOTO OF 49ERS RUNNING BACK RAHEEM MOSTERT (#31) CELEBRATING WITH TEAMMATES AFTER SCORING TOUCHDOWN IN 3RD QTR

7. STILL PHOTO OF CHIEFS MAHOMES THROWING PASS

8. STILL PHOTO OF CHIEFS TIGHT END TRAVIS KELCE CATCHING TOUCHDOWN PASS IN 4TH QTR

9. STILL PHOTO OF CHIEFS HEAD COACH ANDY REID CELEBRATING WITH PLAYERS

10. STILL PHOTO OF CHIEFS MAHOMES RAISING SUPER BOWL TROPHY

11. STILL PHOTO OF 49ERS PLAYERS DURING MOMENT OF SILENCE BEFORE GAME FOR NBA STAR KOBE BRYANT, HIS DAUGHTER GIANNA, AND SEVEN OTHERS WHO DIED IN HELICOPTER CRASH

12. STILL PHOTO OF SHAKIRA PERFORMING WITH DANCERS DURING HALFTIME SHOW

13. STILL PHOTO OF SHAKIRA AND J.LO PERFORMING TOGETHER DURING HALFTIME SHOW

STORY: The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (February 2) to write a breathtaking finish to the National Football League's 100th season.

With the Chiefs trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered three touchdown drives in just over five minutes, hitting Travis Kelce and Damien Williams with short touchdown passes to take the lead.

Williams then raced 38 yards for the clinching score, sparking wild celebration for long-suffering Chiefs fans who had not seen their team hoist the Lombardi trophy since their victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

Story continues

San Francisco had looked well on their way to a first Super Bowl in 25 years, holding a 10-point advantage and with time running down, but few leads are ever safe from Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense.

In the divisional playoffs, the Chiefs fought back from 24-0 down to beat the Houston Texans and then erased a 10-0 Tennessee Titans advantage in the AFC championship.

The 24-year-old Mahomes becomes the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl adding to his credentials as the NFL's next superstar.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who had more career regular-season wins (207) than any coach without a Super Bowl, finally got the elusive championship

(Production: David Grip)