Mahomes' Chiefs put up 28 in second quarter, look like '99 Rams

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson marvel at the Kansas City Cheifs' 28-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders in which all 28 of the Chiefs' points came in a ballistic second quarter. They have no choice but to compare Mahomes' Chiefs to the 1999 'Greatest Show on Turf' St. Louis Rams.

