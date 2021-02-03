Mahomes, Brady lead Super Bowl MVP Futures

It's almost here. After an NFL season highlighted by breakout rookie performances and thrilling matchups, we now await a Super Bowl matchup for the ages. With Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Mike Evans, Tyreek Hill, Chris Godwin and Travis Kelce all on the field there's simply no shortage of superstars in this year's game. Will one of them take home Super Bowl MVP honors or will an unsung hero step up?

That's where we come in! Here at Rotoworld, we are offering tools to help you gain an edge over the competition and make sure each wager you place has the best chance of being a winning one. Whether you're new to sports betting or have been in the game for a while, these tools will help you sharpen your skills.

Last month we looked at the Game Predictions feature in our Betting Tools. Today, we are previewing our Futures tool, which provides full access to futures for a number of markets, including the Super Bowl, awards and many more. With this tool, you are able to analyze the history of every bet with the help of tracking line changes and past results. This sneak peek focuses on Super Bowl MVP futures, highlighting odds before and after the AFC and NFC Conference Championship games.

Have a look:

Super Bowl futures - Chiefs vs. Buccaneers - February 7, 6:30 PM

Patrick Mahomes - Super Bowl MVP futures

Mike Evans - Super Bowl MVP futures

As you can see, Patrick Mahomes (-110) and Tom Brady (+200) are the clear current favorites for Super Bowl MVP honors. Prior to the NFC Championship, Mike Evans (+6000) was quite far from his current odds (+2200), while Travis Kelce (+1800) also saw his prospects improve (+1000).

