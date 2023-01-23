Mahomes: My ankle 'feels better than I thought it was gonna be' two days after game
Brian Flores is a candidate for the Cardinals HC job.
Patrick Mahomes came up hobbling after a Jaguars defender landed on his ankle in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon.
The Chiefs have been a betting favorite in their last 14 NFL playoff games ... and could be against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
The Chargers are meeting with a coach from their co-tenants at SoFi Stadium on Monday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are interviewing Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day after losing to [more]
It looks like the Dolphins will have at least one in-house candidate for their defensive coordinator position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team plans to interview linebackers coach Anthony Campanile for the job. The Dolphins fired Josh Boyer last week. Campanile began working for the Dolphins in 2020 and remained on staff [more]
Reporting on trade talks for Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Naz Reid, Rui Hachimura, Russell Westbrook's Sixth Man case and OG Anunoby fits.
Where will Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers play next NFL season? Here are the latest betting odds for his 2023 team.
Give them credit: America’s Team consistently find interesting ways to come up short in the postseason as their Super Bowl drought continues
What three big-name Patriots players will likely be on the move in 2023?
Chad Henne played a big part in the #Chiefs' AFC divisional round win and he says mental preparation kept him ready for the moment. | from @EdEastonJr
It's possible Jerod Mayo's new "long-term" contract with the Patriots comes with a fancy new title. Phil Perry shares what he's hearing about the possibility of Mayo becoming New England's "assistant head coach," and what that would entail.
Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain on his right foot that could affect his ability to play in the AFC championship game.
How does the Commanders' open offensive coordinator position compare to the NFL's other gigs? Pete Hailey answers that here.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
Dak Prescott had a horrible outing against the 49ers in the NFC divisional round, and for some reason the Cowboys' social media decided to crush him for it. By Adam Hermann
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]