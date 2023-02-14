Mahomes: Andy Reid schemed us up 'wide open touchdowns' during Super Bowl vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: Head coach Andy Reid schemed us up 'wide open touchdowns' during Super Bowl vs. Philadelphia Eagles.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: Head coach Andy Reid schemed us up 'wide open touchdowns' during Super Bowl vs. Philadelphia Eagles.
Chris Jones and Willie Gay Jr. highlighted a successful Super Bowl 57 for the Kansas City Chiefs and Mississippi State football.
The shocking scale of grassroots football referee abuse has been laid bare in a new survey which found that almost a third of respondents have experienced physical abuse.
113 million viewers watched the photo-finish of Fox's telecast of the highest scoring NFL championship game since 2018.
Kansas City used a play Jacksonville ran against the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.
Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator and Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference about winning the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab recap Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
The Jayhawks, who have won two in a row, meet the surging Cowboys, who have won five straight, on Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
With a talented young roster in need of a quarterback upgrade, the pressure is on for the Jets to make a move.
Czech international midfielder Jakub Jankto said on Monday that he was gay in an emotional video on his Twitter account."Our maximum respect and unconditional support to our footballer Jakub Jankto," wrote the Madrid side on Twitter.
The Denver Broncos reportedly interviewed Rex Ryan, former head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, for their defensive coordinator job.
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
For a team that had fallen in the biggest moment many players on the roster will ever experience — squandering an MVP-level performance from Jalen Hurts — the Eagles reacted with diplomacy.
Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank
The Eagles lost an instant-classic Super Bowl in excruciating fashion, watching a golden opportunity slip out of their hands largely because of their own breakdowns. By Adam Hermann
Kansas City’s Kadarius Toney set a new Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return, and afterward he said he had to give some of the credit to Eagles punter Arryn Siposs, who kicked it exactly where the Chiefs wanted it. “He just gave us an ugly punt and I just had to go out [more]
The message, of course, was sent with love.
A look at 10 pivotal plays that cost the Eagles the Super Bowl. By Reuben Frank
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]