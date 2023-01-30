Mahomes and Hurts will make Super Bowl history as first-ever two Black starting QBs I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, January 30, 2023, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly edged out a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game

The Philadelphia Eagles routed the San Francisco 49ers in an ugly NFC Championship game

Eagles fans went wild after the win and Philly got support from an unexpected place

Plus: Super Bowl LVII will feature a showdown between two Black starting QBs for the first time and a matchup of brothers Travis and Jason Kelce

