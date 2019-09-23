'Maverick' goalkeeper's 'ridiculous' heroics leave fans in awe





Egyptian goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad is being hailed a "maverick" after footage of his extraordinary exploits sent world football into a frenzy.

Gad by no means appears to do things by the book as a haphazard five-second passage of play perfectly demonstrated midway through the first half against Pyramids FC.

The ENPPI SC goalkeeper was left all at sea when he inexplicably raced out of his box to launch a diving header back down the pitch after a Pyramids long ball.

The decision to come out for the header was crazy enough but what happened next was absolutely bonkers.

Budding goalkeepers probably shouldn't attempt this play in a match. Pic: Time Sports

Gad's header went straight to a Pyramids player near, who struck a sweet volley on goal from just in front of the halfway line.

Stranded more than 10 metres out of his goal box, Gad took off in pursuit of the audacious long-range effort from his opponent.

The ball was destined for the back of the net until a desperate last-second dive from Gad saw the keeper divert the ball away for a corner.

It was one of the craziest sequences fans are likely to see at a football match, with Gad's heroics lighting up social media.

To Egypt, where Enppi keeper Mahmoud Gad produced an absolutely ridiculous save yesterday.



Imagine doing this and still losing 4-0.pic.twitter.com/ZJBWMdevDn — GoalScorer Challenge (@GoalscorerC) September 22, 2019

the legend Gary Lineker , the World Cup's top scorer in 86is interested in Mahmoud Gad's defending , what a historic day for the Egyptian football! 💙 https://t.co/c5VW0T4pv4 — Amar Yaser (@AmarYaserAhmed) September 22, 2019

Some eccentric goalkeeping from ENPPI goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad. Great to see. pic.twitter.com/vF6MrFhl2Y — World Football Index (@WorldFootballi) September 22, 2019

Best save of all time ?

Top effort from ENPPI keeper Mahmoud Gad as his side lost 4-0 to Pyramids FC in Egypt 🇪🇬pic.twitter.com/gSMSyrckQ5 — Paul Reidy (@paulreidy67) September 22, 2019

Not sure - only say that because he seemed to unnecessarily put himself in the position of needing to make that save.. otherwise sure, great save! — Brendan Bradley (@Brendan_Bradley) September 22, 2019

“Hey Mahmoud Gad, wasn’t Columbia’s Rene Higuita the most awesome keeper of all time?”



Mahmoud: “Hold my shisha pipe...” https://t.co/eQKMsXykyi — CharltonLife.com (@CharltonLife) September 22, 2019

Unfortunately for Gad, the extraordinary save proved one of few highlights for his side as ENPPI went down 4-0 to Pyramids.

However, the goalkeeper’s kamikaze play will not easily be forgotten.

Just don’t expect to see many other keepers adopting the Egyptian’s reckless yet infectious style of play any time soon.

