Maher’s making waves: Torrey Pines baseball brother duo excelling on and off the field

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)– Baseball runs in the family for the Maher’s.

Thomas attributes his love of baseball to his dad, and for the last two years has gotten to play alongside his younger brother Dolan.

He excels on and off the field which is why he is headed to UCSD next year to be a part of the Tritons.

Thomas is looking forward to the opportunity to play at the next level, while also staying close to home where he can cheer on his brother and teammates next year.

