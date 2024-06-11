Maguire enjoys experience as All-Stars coach

Jun. 10—If this was it for Andy Maguire's coaching career, it was a heck of a way to go out.

The longtime Zionsville girls basketball coach, who stepped down in March this year after coaching for 40 years, coached the Indiana All-Stars to a pair of wins over Kentucky this weekend.

"It's really nice and what made it special are the girls we had on the team," Maguire said Saturday after a 66-64 come-from-behind win over Kentucky. "They were so much fun. I've had a lot of fun coaching, but this group really made it easy. They all have such great attitudes and worked hard. Nobody complained and we had a great time."

Maguire helped coach the Junior All-Stars in 2016, so he knew coming in what some of the challenges were with coaching a team loaded with high-quality players.

He said the most difficult part of the week was working out rotations among the 13 girls, and he was appreciative of how accepting the girls were with what they were trying to do.

"That is by far the hardest part of the job," Maguire said. "There is no right rotation for 13 players. Then we have nine guards of those 13, so that's tough. We tried to reassure them all week that it was never because of what they were doing on the court or practice, because they were all great. It was just about match-ups and who may of had a hot hand at the moment."

Maguire said one thing that may have surprised him about the week with the All-Stars is how long and busy the week is.

But while that was definitely a challenge, he felt like the girls did everything they could to enjoy the experience.

"I thought it went as well as expected," Maguire said. "It's a long week and I didn't realize how hard it is. You think 'why are they sluggish today?,' then you remember we got back back at 1:30 this morning, then we let them 'sleep in' until 8:30 and then had practice for an hour. That's a lot on the kids, but it's also what a college life could be and that type of grind."

Maguire was 256-209 in two stints at Zionsville, winning a conference title, four sectional titles, a regional title and an appearance in the State Finals in 2018.

He coached four Indiana All-Stars, including having the chance to coach Emma Haan this year.

"When they called to ask me if I would coach this year, I didn't even ask but they said Emma was going to be on the team, and that right there was the most important thing," Maguire said. "One, she deserved it for all the hard work she put in, but I was excited to get to coach her again. I couldn't have asked for a better ending."

Maguire totaled 330 wins in his career, which also included stops at Lebanon (boys JV) and Western Boone (girls varsity).

He hasn't fully ruled out a return to coaching one day if the opportunity was right, but is looking forward to taking some trips and spending time with family that has been neglected due to coaching during the year.

But if it was the end, finishing things off with two wins against Kentucky as the coach of the All-Stars was a heck of a way to end it.

"It was such an honor to be selected as the coach," Maguire said. "My coaching staff was awesome; I loved working with Jason Simpson (Greensburg) and Lauren Votaw (Fishers) and getting the chance to coach Emma again was really special."

