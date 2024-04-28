Maguire beats Murphy to reach world quarters

[Getty Images]

Scotland's Stephen Maguire moved into the World Championship quarter-finals thanks to a 13-9 victory over 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy.

A fired-up Maguire had built a 10-6 lead on Saturday.

Murphy had earlier edged two frames on the black and responded with a fist pump, before Maguire did likewise, punching the table and then punching the air as he moved into a strong advantage going into the third session.

The pair have been rivals since they were children, with Maguire the leading Scottish youth player and Murphy the top English young player.

They made headlines in a so-called 'Chalkgate' incident at the 2004 Grand Prix when Maguire forgot his chalk, the first-round tie was delayed and he was docked a frame.

Maguire blamed Murphy, who had spoken to the referee, for being docked a frame, although the Englishman has always insisted he was not to blame.

Breaks of 68 and 73 from Maguire helped him win two of the opening three frames on Sunday to move one away from victory.

Murphy, the eighth seed, took the next two, but Maguire made a superb break of 127 to seal victory.

It means 11 of the 16 seeds have been eliminated in the opening two rounds.