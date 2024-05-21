Will Magpies strengthen after 'draining' season?

[BBC]

Wow - what a season! Full of ups and downs, twist and turns. A real rollercoaster of emotions if you were a Newcastle fan but I feel overall this was a positive end to the to the campaign with us securing European football (for now!).

I’ll be honest, I’m shattered. I’ve never seen anything like the constant injuries in my 30 or more years supporting the club. It was draining every week and I think the players (and fans) could do with the rest.

So what is next? Firstly a busy summer. I believe there will be plenty of movement for Eddie Howe with a number of contracts up and of course the big question mark over Bruno Guimaraes' future. We will also need to strengthen this team so we are ready to potentially tackle three games a weeks.

We need to learn from last season. Key decisions are replacing an injured Sven Botman, who is out until 2025 and finding someone for the seemingly departing Miguel Almiron on the right wing. Callum Wilson will also need to be replaced if he leaves for pastures new but that is up in the air at the moment.

I genuinely believe that without the injuries this season we would have challenged again for Champions League qualification. With fifth place again available next year I believe we can achieve it if we have a reasonably injury-free squad to choose from.

Bring it on.