Who should Magpies sell in summer?

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty is answering all of your footballing questions.

Graham asked: Who should Eddie Howe sell to get funds for Newcastle in the summer? I think Trippier, Wilson, Longstaff and Almiron should go.

Phil answered: Tough decisions ahead in this regard, Graham, but they must build a wall around Anthony Gordon and Aleksandar Isak. Same with Bruno Guimaraes, unless they get that £100m offer towards the end of June that would activate a release clause.

As for who to sell, I think Callum Wilson is an obvious contender given his age and injury record, while Miguel Almiron could be considered if a decent offer comes in.

Newcastle do have to bring money in so that might make Sean Longstaff vulnerable, especially with Sandro Tonali coming back from his suspension.

I would hesitate to sell Kieran Trippier purely because of his versatility and leadership qualities – but money does talk.