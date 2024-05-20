Magpies quintet nominated for Premier League Fan Team of the Season

Five Newcastle United players have been nominated for the 2023/24 Premier League Fan Team of the Season.



After Sunday's 4-2 final-day win at Brentford confirmed Eddie Howe's side's seventh place finish, a handful of their star performers have been chosen ahead of voting for the inaugural prize, which will see supporters select the campaign's stand-out top flight 11.

Magpies winger Anthony Gordon has been shortlisted after scoring 11 and providing 10 assists in his first full season on Tyneside, while fellow forward Alexander Isak - a nominee for both the Premier League's Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards - is included after becoming the first Newcastle player to score over 20 Premier League goals since Alan Shearer.

Bruno Guimarães is recognised for his typically influential showing in the United midfield having missed just one league game all term, while defenders Fabian Schär and Kieran Trippier are also nominated after helping Howe's men to the brink of a second successive season in European competition.

Magpies fans can vote for the quintet by clicking here. Voting opens on Tuesday, 21st May at 9am BST and will close at 12pm BST on Monday, 27th May.