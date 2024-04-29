Can Magpies keep hold of Guimaraes and Isak?

[BBC]

BBC Sport's chief football news reporter Simon Stone has been answering your questions.

Ken asked: What do you think are the odds of Newcastle holding on to Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak this summer? I feel we could really kick on with one or two quality additions to the current squad.

Simon replied: It is going to be difficult to keep both for two reasons. First, they have both proved themselves capable of playing at the highest level and while Newcastle’s Champions League hopes are not completely over, it would require both an improbable sequence of European results and Tottenham repeatedly losing games, which I don't think it realistic.

Then we come back to the old profit and sustainability question. In order to raise money to reinforce Eddie Howe’s squad and offer bigger contracts, players need to be sold. Which ones can generate the most profit? That tends to be homegrown players as they did not cost a transfer fee.

But Isak and Guimaraes are two of Newcastle’s most valuable assets. And there are bound to be offers for them.

It is a tricky one as I doubt Howe would want to sell, but if Newcastle keep them both, they will have done very well.

