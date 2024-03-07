Magnolia State tight end recruit to visit Florida this weekend

Florida football will begin hosting prep prospects on campus this weekend after a lull that allowed Billy Napier and Co. a moment to catch their breath. Now, the Gators will be jumping head-first back into the fray in an effort to restore glory to the Orange and Blue.

Among the visitors scheduled for this Saturday is three-star tight end Micah Jones out of Madison (Mississippi) Central in the 2025 recruiting class. The towering 6-foot-5-inch, 225-pound prospect has already made a pair of stops in Gainesville since being offered last fall and he will be adding a third on March 9.

Hopefully, as they say, the third time is the charm.

Tight ends coach Russ Calloway, who extended the offer to Jones, has spearheaded the Magnolia State product’s recruitment so far. It appears that Florida is doing its due diligence in keeping communications open with the high school junior.

“Things (have) been going good,” Jones told Swamp247 of his relationship with the Orange and Blue.

He also has spring visits with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels — among others — set. There appears to be a chance for an official visit this summer with the Gators, but the details have not been ironed out yet and are pending the results of his Saturday stop.

“UF is in communication on a weekly basis and are definitely a place I’m looking to be one of my official visits,” he noted.

Jones is ranked No. 504 overall and No. 27 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 573 and 31, respectively. Ole Miss overwhelmingly leads the pack in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 94.2% chance of signing him.

