‘Magnificent’ – AC Milan star heaps praise on Real Madrid’s Arda Güler

A headline member of the attacking ranks at Serie A giants AC Milan has this weekend moved to reveal his appreciation for the talents possessed by Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler.

The player in question? Rafael Leão.

Wide-man Leão is primed to lock horns with Güler on the international front on Saturday evening.

As much comes as Portugal and Turkey prepare to face off in a crunch group stage showdown at Euro 2024.

The two attacking talents will be hopeful of featuring from the off in the matchup, having done likewise in their respective nations’ opening fixtures at the tournament.

Güler, for his part, dazzled en route to Turkey’s downing of Georgia, netting an early goal of the tournament contender, amid a stellar all-round display.

This comes fresh off what proved a remarkable close to the campaign for the 19-year-old at club level, too, as an extended run in Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid XI saw Güler respond with six goals in seven appearances.

And as much, evidently, has not gone at all unnoticed on the part of the starlet’s aforementioned upcoming opponent.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Rafael Leão was asked for his take on Güler’s abilities.

And the explosive winger was quick to respond:

“Arda Güler is a great talent. His left foot is magnificent. He’s a player I watch with pleasure.”

Conor Laird | GSFN