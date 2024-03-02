Magnificat vs. Mentor girls basketball: Cardinals falter in fourth in 53-31 loss to Magnificat in district final

Mar. 1—Mentor entered the fourth quarter trailing Magnificat by nine points.

The Cardinals had the Division I district final within their wingspan on March 1. But the Blue Streaks held them to three points in the fourth quarter and Mentor was unable to connect on a 3-pointer.

Magnificat took the district title, 53-31, and advanced to a regional semifinal against Brush.

The Cardinals knew it would be an uphill battle on the boards because Magnificat had a size advantage. Mentor had an added pressure point with Mallory Chicone juggling three first-half fouls.

Coach James Hrusovsky knew it was going to be a challenge to be able to match up across the board for his team. But he was happy to see the Cardinals answer those challenges in the beginning of the game.

"We knew we needed to battle like crazy both in the post and on the perimeter," Hrusovsky said. "They have shooters, it's a well-rounded team for Magnificat. They have a great point guard and great wings. I'm just so proud of our girls for believing in our game plan of needing to be physical and get after it."

Players including Nina Rodriguez and Izzy Coode stepped up to handle the scoring in the first half, but the Cardinals faced an 11-point halftime deficit.

Coode hit the back end of a pair of free throws that cut the deficit to single digits going to the fourth.

But Mentor went cold to start the fourth as Magnificat controlled the glass and pace of play. The Blue Streaks made Mentor settle for quick shots while they hauled in 21 rebounds.

Mentor had 11 rebounds in the game and was 0-for-4 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter. Hrusovsky saw rushing more than what they had done in the rest of the contest.

"We were down and knew we needed to score," Hrusovsky said. "We stopped penetrating and were settling for the first shot. We weren't looking for any back-door cuts, and that is one of the best transition offensive teams I've seen. We scrambled in that last four minutes just to defend."

While the season came to a close, Mentor did have some strong performances from its underclassmen. Rodriguez had eight points and both Alex Ferritto and Kayden McKinney had strong performances on the defensive end.

With several underclassmen performing well in the big situations, Hrusovsky is thrilled with the leadership his seniors provided them and knows this will be a big learning point going into next season for the juniors and sophomores.

"I think the seniors this year flipped this program into a positive direction," Hrusovsky said. "They passed the torch and set the tone of the program going forward. As far as Nina, she's a special player. She missed the first two and a half months of the season but she came back strong. In our last two games, she had 21 second-half points. She's going to be a special player going forward but we have some strong pieces to compliment her."

Magnificat was led by Reese Roggenburk with 13 points and Julia Hall with 12. Emma Wichmann had 10 rebounds off the bench.

THE SCORE

Magnificat 53, Mentor 31