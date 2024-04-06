Magician Christian Wells to take part in HBCU All-Star game at Final Four

MEMPHIS – The men’s Final Four tips off this weekend in Phoenix with the National Championship game set for Monday.

But it’s on Sunday when a Magician will represent Memphis at Final Four weekend.

Not the kind that pulls a rabbit from his hat but LeMoyne-Owen Magician Christian Wells. Wells was selected to take part in the HBCU All-Star game that’s played in conjunction with the Final Four.

Wells is the son of former Grizzly and Magicians coach Bonzi Wells.

“It’s a blessing for real. Just to show all the hard work, starting to pay off. I want to show everybody that LeMoyne is not just some campus in the hood. We got real hoopers,” Wells said. “Just to show people, D2 players can play. I know I played against some D1 guys but D2 players can play too. Put on for D2. Put on for my college.”

Which is the one thing Wells has done, all year when he averaged over 17 points a game.

“This is one goal that he has accomplished. I just want to see him do great things this weekend,” said Magicians coach Antonio Harris. “Go out there and dominate so he can get the exposure and notoriety that he so much deserves.”

