Magical Wirtz stands out as Leverkusen's unbeaten run continues

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the German DFB Cup semi final soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Fortuna Duesseldorf at BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa

Florian Wirtz is one of the main reasons why Bayer Leverkusen are on a season-long unbeaten run and closing in on a German league and cup double, with a treble also possible via the Europa League.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder was once again the centre of attention in Wednesday's 4-0 triumph over Fortuna Düsseldorf for a place in the German Cup final.

German international Wirtz set up the temporary second from Amine Adli before scoring his first career brace, including a first penalty, for the final score in his 141st Leverkusen match.

Team-mates and beaten opponents heaped praise on Wirtz who is also a regular starter in the national team and two weeks ago scored the fastest-ever Germany goal, after seven seconds against France.

"He is definitely right at the top," Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka said. "He delivers at the age of 20, every third day, is so consistent. He is dangerous with the ball, dangerous without the ball."

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes named Wirtz "a very special player" who shows this "not only in the games but also in every training session."

Coach Xabi Alonso added: "He showed a great performance. We see a very mature Flo in every game; he is there in the important moments and takes responsibility. He’s really a top, top player."

Düsseldorf goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier said Wirtz was the best player he has ever faced: "His stats, his one-on one duels, his oversight - I could continue for an hour."

Wirtz has amassed 13 goals and 18 assists in Leverkusen's 40 unbeaten matches all season across the league, cup and in Europe, of which they have won 35.

A first ever Bundesliga title is nearing given their 13-point lead with seven matches left, they are big favourites in the German Cup final against second division Kaiserslautern, and in the Europa League quarters they face West Ham United.

Wirtz' performances have also caught the eye of European top clubs but his father and agent, Hans Wirtz, said recently he would be staying for "roughly" the duration of his contract until 2027.