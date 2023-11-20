'A magical time': Rewinding to Brockton football's perfect season, repeat championships

Marciano Stadium, one of the premier sporting venues in all of Massachusetts, has hosted plenty of high-leverage football games in the Brockton High football team's storied 126-year past.

The one staged on this cold, windy December day was arguably its biggest. The backdrop of both the home and away sideline, a capacity crowd of an estimated 10,000 spectators filed into the grandstands on either side of the field.

Former Brockton head coach Peter Colombo remembered it as "a beautiful sight.”

On Dec. 3, 2005, Colombo's Boxers ran out of the tunnel in pursuit of history: Earn the Super Bowl crown for a second consecutive season, for one, and become the first bunch in team history to do so in a 13-0, start-to-finish run at perfection.

“I can feel (the energy) to this day," Colombo said.

Senior quarterback Jessey Resende, a two-year starter, rushed for a 28-yard TD in the first quarter and senior running back Junior Penn ran for a 14-yard TD as Brockton edged Xaverian, 14-7, to preserve perfection and exude state supremacy once again.

“It was a magical time," Colombo said.

At that point, Colombo was a relatively new head coach after he had taken the reins from his father, Armond, who guided the program to a 261-81-2 record in his 35 years as head coach and stepped down in 2003 due to health issues. Korey Brown, a senior receiver on the 2005 team, called it the last Brockton roster with Armond's fingerprints on it – 2005's seniors were freshmen in the patriarch's final season as head coach.

During a preseason practice session in 2003, Armond Colombo, 73 at the time, suddenly collapsed on the field.

"We were all scared," Brown recalled. "We didn't know if it was his final breath."

The episode was a result of dehydration and Colombo had an aortic valve replacement shortly thereafter that "rejuvenated him the next three years," Peter Colombo said, to stay on staff as an assistant for Brockton's consecutive Super Bowl trips from 2004-06. “He never missed a beat.”

The elder Colombo died of a heart attack in 2018 at 87 years old.

Former Brockton High football coach Peter Colombo, left, and father Armond Colombo celebrate winning the 2005 Super Bowl at George's Cafe in Brockton on Dec. 3, 2005.

“The moment Armond fell on the field, it was pretty terrifying for us. We saw this lead figure fall in front of us," said Paul 'PJ' Branco, a senior kicker on the 2005 team. "We felt that everything we did that season was for Armond. That’s honestly where a lot of the brotherhood aspect came from.”

“We wanted to dedicate the season to Armond," said Brown, who later played Division 2 college football at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina. "We know how much blood, sweat and tears he put into this program in the many years he was coaching there. We wanted to represent him well, knowing he wasn’t there with us at the moment but we were in good hands. He prepared us for moments like that. He taught us very well for moments like that.”

“We won for him, and kept it rolling for him," linebacker Jason Margeson said.

In 2004, Brockton went 11-2 and defeated archrival Everett in the Super Bowl. Headlining stars like Penn (6-foot-1, 230 pounds), linebacker Johnny Ray Barnes (5-foot-10, 220) – who teammate Jason Margeson likened to “our Ray Lewis, to put it into NFL terms" and Colombo dubbed to be “the alpha dog in the whole pack" – plus mobile quarterback Jessey Resende were set to return for a repeat.

So, in 2005, Resende, who Colombo looks back at as “one of the greatest ever in Brockton history," totaled 2,164 total yards (1,120 passing, 1,044 rushing) and 12 TDs and Penn rushed for 713 yards and 11 TDs as Brockton completed its 13-0 season.

“It was a continuation (of 2004)," Colombo said. "It kind of blends into one season for me."

Colombo gauged that Brockton saw six or seven Division 1 talents come through the pipeline in the two-year time span, one of which was 2004 grad Jason Vega, a four-year starter at Northeastern and eventual NFL defensive end for the Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.

“Talent all over the place," Colombo said. "Great players make great coaches. You’re only as good as the people on the field. It was a special time. Those kids did the extra work and bonded as a team.”

In 2005's perfect season, Brockton won the 13 games by an average of 15.5 points with statement regular-season wins over BC High (21-12), Xaverian (21-14 in Week 3) and St. John's Prep (14-7). The Boxers secured one of their two wins over Marshfield (14-3 in Week 6, 23-14 in postseason) by blocking the go-ahead field goal attempt and returning it for a touchdown in the final moments.

Said Colombo, “There were bunch of close games that year, but we won every one.”

The Super Bowl fit the same template.

Resende finished the game 3-for-8 passing for 81 yards with 10 carries for 49 yards and 1 TD. His 28-yard score in the first quarter paced the Boxers to a 7-0 halftime advantage. Due to an ankle injury to Brown, the Boxers' speedy deep-threat receiver and cornerback, Resende also doubled up in the defensive secondary during stretches.

“When Jessey ran with the ball, you had no idea where he was going to go or what he was going to do," Brown said. "He just turned into a straight running back.”

The Boxers' 37 plays yielded 208 total yards of offense. The two pass-catchers involved were senior Nathan Thellan (two catches, 66 yards) and senior tight end Ryan Doherty (one catch, 15 yards). For the season, Thellan had 21 catches for 541 yards and 3 TD, Doherty had 14 catches for 289 yards and 2 TD and Brown had 18 catches for 250 yards and 3 TD.

Penn ran 14 times for 78 yards and the decisive TD in the third quarter, and the defense pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter to hang on for the win.

The scene of celebration at Marciano Stadium has yet to fade from memory, even 18 years later.

“Nothing could get greater than that, defending your state title at Brockton High. It was a great memory, and a good game. That game was very big for us," Brown said. "Not too many people have back-to-back championships and, to do it undefeated, it was an amazing feeling."

"There were a lot of emotions and a lot of crying," Brown added. "This was our last game together. We're never going to be on the field together again. We're never going to have this chemistry again. Once we cleaned up the field and went to the locker room, that's when it really hit everybody."

In the nearly two decades since its last championship, Brockton has advanced to the Super Bowl twice: 2006 (35-6 loss to Everett) and 2012 (48-18 loss to St. John's Prep).

“We do take it with pride that we were the last (champs), but we would have loved to see them win five, 10 more since," Margeson said with a chuckle. "We would love to see the program continue to succeed. The kids today, we would love to see them succeed. We know how much it meant to us, and the pride of playing football for Brockton, we would love to see them turn the program around and get back to being that winning program.”

“A lot of us still keep in contact and still talk about the Super Bowl to this day," Brown said. "It’s a lasting memory that will never go away.”

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Perfect season paced 2005 Brockton High football for repeat titles