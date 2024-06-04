Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. proved efficient despite left-hand injury

Entering his sixth season as a pro, Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. was hungry to get his first taste of the NBA playoffs.

The 6-10 center, who spent the first 2½ years of his career in Chicago, helped Orlando reach the postseason for the first time since before he was acquired from the Bulls in a 2021 trade.

Even though the Magic were eliminated on the road to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first-round series, the experience was “absolutely” everything Carter imagined and more about the playoffs.

“It just shows that homecourt advantage is a thing,” he said recently. “That Game 7 was rocking. We couldn’t even hear each other talking on the court. That’s the type of atmosphere you want to play in.

“There’s just a lot of excitement around the playoffs, of course, from the fans, from the team [and] to the coaches,” he added. “Everyone wants to be there and now I see why.”

Carter came off the bench for the first two games against the No. 4 Cavs but, after No. 5 Orlando fell down 0-2 in the series, it was clear he needed to start.

Providing a stronger presence on the glass than teammate Jonathan Isaac, Carter started the last five contests and overall averaged 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.4 minutes during the series.

Now that’s he played in the postseason, Carter’s intentions are only to return in the future.

And next time, advance past the first round.

“For me, it’s nothing less than that,” he said of the playoffs. “For this team, whatever I can to [do] to help this team can get back there and for us to go further, that’s all my mind is on going into the summer.

“Be as healthy as possible [and] be in the best shape so we can be that top 4 seed in the playoffs next year,” he added.

Health has played a major role in Carter’s career. In his three full seasons with the Magic, Carter has only eclipsed 60 games once (62 games, 2021-22) due to injury.

This year, he missed 20 games (Nov. 4-Dec. 17) due to a fractured left hand suffered in the fifth contest of the season that left him feeling under pressure to return to the court. In the meantime, coach Jamahl Mosley turned to reserve center Goga Bitadze to start in Carter’s spot and relied on Moe Wagner off the bench.

It was during that stretch when the Magic tied a franchise record 9-game winning streak while Carter sat on the bench.

“Mentally, being out of the rotation for a while, just watching from the sidelines while they’re doing such a fantastic job, and then the pressure of coming back and picking up where Goga and Moe left off … It was tough,” Carter said.

“It got to a point where I just felt like I wasn’t good enough,” he added.

Eventually, Carter was able to return to Orlando’s starting lineup and prove why he belonged there.

Although he saw a slight drop in scoring — his 11.0 points were down from a career-high 15.2 the year prior — Carter produced one of his most efficient seasons despite missing 27 games.

Shooting a personal-best 37.4% from 3-pont range, Carter’s 60.0% effective-field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than made 2-pointers — topped his career. His EFG% was third-best for Orlando and above the league average (54.7 EFG%) in the regular season.

His 1.2 turnovers were also the fewest he’s recorded in a single-season.

“The fact that I was able to come back from that and help our team get to the playoffs and do what we did in the playoffs, I definitely look at myself and I’m happy that I was able to do that for this team,” he said.

Much like the rest of the young Magic roster, there’s room for improvement in Carter’s game.

He averaged a career-low in rebounds (6.9), shot sub-70% from the free throw line (69.4%) for just the second time in his career and saw a drop in assists (down from 2.3 to 1.7) this season.

Carter then underwent offseason surgery to stabilize his left hand with a preventive procedure that included the placing a plate at the fracture site.

But, he’s established himself as an important piece to Orlando’s success on both ends while helping spread the floor on offense and providing a veteran defensive presence in the paint.

And he can’t wait to help the Magic push for his second serving of the playoffs.

“We had a hell of a season but we’re not satisfied,” Carter said. “It just shows that going into next year, we’ve got to come in with that same hunger.”

