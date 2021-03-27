Magic waive Jeff Teague; Grizzlies waive Gorgui Dieng

LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond are the biggest names on the buyout market this year, and both have already reached deals to be let go by their teams.

There will be a number of other players bought out and put on the free agent market as well, some of which will get picked up to round out playoff rosters around the league.

Saturday, Jeff Teague was waived by the Orlando Magic, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Orlando Magic have waived guard Jeff Teague, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2021

A 12-year NBA veteran at age 32, Teague had a down year in Boston in a limited role as a backup point guard and was traded to Orlando in the Evan Fournier deal. Teague averaged 6.9 points a game and shot 46% from three (on 1.6 chances a game), but his efficiency and skills have seemed to slip the past couple of years. Still, some team may bring him in as a veteran off the bench for the stretch run.

Memphis waived Gorgui Dieng, the veteran big man, the team announced. He got into 22 games for the Grizzlies this season and averaged 7.9 points a game when he did, shooting 51.9% overall and 47% on his two threes a game. It’s likely a team looking for depth along the front line for the final stretch of the season will snap up Dieng.

While both these players can provide depth to a roster during the stretch run, neither will be a significant playoff performer for their new squads.

Expect plenty more players to be waived in the coming days.

