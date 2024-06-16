Magic’s Wagner brothers fired up to compete for Germany at Paris Summer Olympics

For Moe Wagner and Franz Wagner, the opportunity to represent their home country of Germany on a global stage this summer at the Paris Olympics was something they simply couldn’t pass up.

“It’s a dream come true for me as a player,” recently said Franz, the younger of the two Magic teammates who helped Orlando reach the NBA playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

Added Moe: “You’re going to the Olympics — you can’t really lose.”

Although the Wagner brothers are bound to enjoy their time in France regardless of the results on the court, there are high expectations for the German national team.

A year ago, the Magic duo helped Germany capture the country’s first FIBA World Cup title, with both brothers playing significant roles.

Germany’s Olympic roster features additional NBA talent such as Nets guard Dennis Schröder and Clippers center Daniel Theis.

“Every year with that team, I’m just happy to be around the guys,” Franz Wagner said. “That’s been honestly our recipe, just having a good time together. Our chemistry is what makes us really good as a team.

“That’s what I’m most excited for,” he added.

Jonathan Isaac showed what’s possible for Magic forward’s future

Germany is coached by Gordie Herbert, who in 2021 asked for a three-year commitment from his national team. The goal was to win three medals in three summers and, so far, they’re on their way.

The group finished third at the FIBA EuroBasket in 2022 and won a world championship last summer. Finishing on the podium at the Summer Olympics, however, is an even tougher task.

But what Germany accomplished last summer at the FIBA World Cup gives Franz Wagner confidence heading to Paris.

“It should give the other guys on the team a lot of confidence, too,” he said. “But also understanding that tournament is over with and we obviously want to build on that and get better as a team, that’s important.”

In order to prepare for the Paris Games, Germany will face France twice and Japan once before closing out exhibitions against the United States in London on July 22 as part of the USA Basketball Showcase.

Once in Paris, Germany will share Group B with France, Japan and the winner of the Latvia qualifying tournament (with Georgia, Philippines, Latvia, Brazil, Cameroon and Montenegro) before the start of the single-elimination stage.

Group A features Australia, Canada, the winner of the Spain qualifying tournament (with Spain, Finland, Poland, Bahamas, Lebanon and Angola) and the winner of the Greece qualifying tournament (with Slovenia, New Zealand, Croatia, Egypt, Dominican Republic and Greece).

Alongside the U.S. in Group C will be Serbia, South Sudan and the winner of the qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico (with Mexico, Ivory Coast, Lithuania, Italy, Bahrain and Puerto Rico).

The teams that finish first and second in each group and the two best third-place clubs will qualify for the Olympic quarterfinals.

The action in Paris runs from July 27 to Aug. 11.

“Obviously winning there is a huge accomplishment, too,” Moe Wagner said. “[It is] one of the coolest things you can do as an athlete. It’s so different than any other sports competition you ever participate in.”

With capturing a medal in mind, the Wagner brothers are looking forward to representing the Magic and Germany in Paris.

“We want to play successful basketball, too, but that stuff will come with the right mindset [and] the right focus,” Franz Wagner said. “Most importantly I just want to enjoy my time and take in that whole experience.”

Jason Beede can be reached at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com