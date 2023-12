The Magic snap their 9 game win streak as they fall to the Nets, 129-101. Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 42 points (34 in the 1st Half), along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists for the Nets, while Spencer Dinwiddie added 22 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the victory. Paolo Banchero tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists for the Magic