Magic vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Guardian

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season is effectively over and their shadow general manager has played his part in their downfall LeBron James won the title with the Lakers in 2020 but the team has declined since. Photograph: Chuck Cook/USA Today Sports Two years ago the world may have been upside down, but all was right in Laker Nation. After a decade of futility the Purple and Gold were on top of the NBA, champions once again. As the confetti fell inside a largely empty arena inside the NBA bubble, th