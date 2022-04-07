Magic vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Orlando Magic (21-59) play against the Charlotte Hornets (40-39) at Spectrum Center
The Orlando Magic are spending $6,032,697 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,053,489 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
