Magic vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (21-59) play against the Charlotte Hornets (39-39) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022

Orlando Magic 28, Charlotte Hornets 33 (Q2 10:35)

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Mo Bamba has been ruled out vs. the Hornets with a sprained right ankle. – 7:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

R.J. Hampton drills a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to bring the @Orlando Magic within two at the end of the first quarter.

Hornets 30, Magic 28 – 7:41 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: R.J. Hampton hits a 35-footer at the buzzer to close out the quarter.

Hornets 30, Magic 28. – 7:41 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets reserve Cody Martin left the game in the 1Q after a cut on his right hand was re-opened on contact in the game. He was rebandaged and will be available to return to tonight’s game #AllFly – 7:40 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first quarter: #Hornets 30, Magic 28 – 7:39 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Looks like Cody Martin might be going back to the locker room for stitches or something else to try and close that finger cut on his right index finger. Hope it isn’t on a location that effects his ball release when shooting. – 7:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

smooooth with it @Markelle Fultz 😈 pic.twitter.com/K95Io8JqkL – 7:28 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cody Martin with the facial on Mo Wagner. Just filthy. Wagner comes back with a dunk of his own on the next possession and then has a little something to say to the #Hornets bench. – 7:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Montrezl Harrell is about to check in. – 7:25 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

PJ taken off the dribble twice by Fultz on a switch for layups, not easy shots by any means but seems like the Orlando guard likes the matchup. Hornets cold from beyond the arc to start with – 7:24 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Mo Bamba and Jalen Suggs went back to the locker room with injuries.

R.J. Hampton and Admiral Schofield sub in for them. – 7:24 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

the Magic called timeout at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter to get the injured Jalen Suggs and Mo Bamba back to the locker room. – 7:23 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

the awareness is elite @Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/DBIGsgFyrf – 7:22 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs appeared to tweak his right ankle in the game’s first few possessions.

He’s been limping off and on for most of the quarter, yet still diving for loose balls.

Magic call timeout with early 13-9 lead over Hornets. – 7:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Congratulations to @Miles Bridges, the first recipient of our Rick Bonnell Award! 🎙️

This award, named after Hornets’ longtime @theobserver beat writer, will be given annually to a player that best represents himself & the franchise with the media.

🔗: https://t.co/SRDPH18T7l pic.twitter.com/5IDQgPtwcL – 7:21 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Cody Martin. – 7:21 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,210 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 7:20 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

it’s not that easy @Markelle Fultz 🤧 pic.twitter.com/wIp97s3hw9 – 7:16 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS:

April 7 at Charlotte

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/rtTi0V045r – 6:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs ORL

Gordon Hayward (L Ankle Soreness) is out.

@NovantHealth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/IoXNPxZfEC – 6:10 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Markelle Fultz is starting tonight, per Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. pic.twitter.com/ep9LJgmvp0 – 6:09 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Magic. – 5:57 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS

GAME 81 at CHARLOTTE

3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke

2️⃣1️⃣F: @Moritz Wagner

5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba

4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs

2️⃣0️⃣G: @MarkelleF

⏰7 p.m.

📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

📲Bally Sports app

📻@969thegame

#MagicTogether – 5:51 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

While the expectation is #Cavs will have Evan Mobley tomorrow night, Jarrett Allen remains OUT. Allen went through an individual workout in Orlando this afternoon. He was able to take the splint/brace off his hand/finger at times. I also saw him bouncing & gripping a tennis ball. – 5:47 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Rod Boone @rodboone

Wonder if this guy will get some playing time tonight? After Tuesday’s game in Miami, James Borrego said they wanted to go smaller against the Heat. We’ll see if that changes tonight vs. Orlando. #Hornets have to win to have any chance at finishing above 10th place in the East. pic.twitter.com/ZI4lC09bZK – 5:40 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

To illustrate how little we know, even taking the @Basketball-Reference projections as 100% accurate (for example the Nets odds for #7 feel too low here), the C’s 1st round is still a deep mystery…

27% Chicago

23% Cleveland

18% Brooklyn

15% Toronto

13% Atlanta

3% Charlotte

>1% Phila/Mil pic.twitter.com/HzpIjqqKeD – 5:33 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic starting Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Moe Wagner and Mo Bamba vs. Charlotte. – 5:32 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Moe Wagner, and Mo Bamba against the @Charlotte Hornets tonight. – 5:32 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Borrego pre-game regarding the end of the regular season and play-in “I like the schedule for us”. Last year Charlotte played the play-in within 48 hours of finishing the regular season – 5:23 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

fit for #407Day 💧 pic.twitter.com/9WRxADemZH – 5:15 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Schedule is set for the play-in tournament next week. In the East, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Charlotte will be the teams with seeds still TBD. In the West, Minnesota is likely 7th seed (but possibly Denver), Clippers are 8th, Pelicans and Spurs are battling for 9 and 10. pic.twitter.com/6ucAybnwuo – 5:00 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls list Alex Caruso (back) questionable and Zach LaVine (left knee) probable vs. Hornets. Matt Thomas is out. – 4:49 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

On the latest injury report, #Cavs Evan Mobley is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn. Mobley was able to do “everything” at practice here in Orlando J.B. Bickerstaff said today.

Jarrett Allen is listed as out. He went through an individual workout today. – 4:39 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Could the Hornets team LaMelo Ball up with Russell Westbrook? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/04/07/mar… – 1:41 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

INJURY UPDATE: P.J. Tucker’s MRI revealed a right calf strain. He will miss the final 2 regular season games (Tomorrow vs ATL, Sunday at ORL) and will be re-evaluated in a week. – 1:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Unless something dramatically changes in the standings over these next two nights, the #Hornets will play next Wednesday at 7 p.m. Just depends on if the game will be in Charlotte or Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/aEIe2BGAD8 – 1:12 PM