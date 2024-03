The Magic defeated the Hornets, 101-89, as they win their fourth game in a row to improve to 36-26. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists as Wendell Carter Jr. added 12 points and 9 rebounds. Vasilije Micic led Charlotte with a career-high 21 points, along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists as Brandon Miller added 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Charlotte moves to 15-47 with the loss.