Markelle Fultz shows off jump shot in new Magic hype video

The Orlando Magic must feel pretty good about former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz. The 21-year-old Fultz has been plagued by shooting woes and injuries during his NBA career, but that didn’t stop the Magic from releasing a Fultz hype video Wednesday.

The video features plenty of shots of Fultz running, working out and, yes, taking jump shots. How does Fultz look? You can be the judge of that.

In case you were wondering what Markelle's been up to... pic.twitter.com/3RE39oLN51 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 25, 2019

It’s tough to take away any definitive conclusions from a highly edited, slowed-down video. The few clips in there that show Fultz’s jump shot seem promising. At the very least, his shot looks a lot better than some of the videos that emerged when Fultz was with the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Fultz has yet to play a game for the Magic, all the news surrounding his progress has remained positive. On top of the hype video, the Magic also picked up Fultz’s $12 million option in September, another sign that the team expects him to contribute.

After Fultz averaged just 7.7 points and 3.4 assists with the 76ers, the Magic could have ignored or downplayed Fultz’s expectations heading into Year 3. Instead, the team is calling attention to the progress Fultz has made, providing hope that the 2017 draft’s No. 1 pick has finally turned a corner.

The Magic want people to know Markelle Fultz looks good again. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

