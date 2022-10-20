161

Magic rookie Paolo Banchero has biggest debut for a No. 1 pick since LeBron James

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read

If his first game is anything to go on, the Orlando Magic most definitely have something in Paolo Banchero.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft played like a future star in his debut for the Magic on Wednesday, posting 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The result wasn't what the Magic were hoping for, but Banchero was.

The 19-year-old dominated in the paint, including on his first NBA poster dunk.

The scouting report on Banchero when he was coming out of Duke was that he is a gifted scorer and playmaker who can do nearly anything on offense you'd want from a big man, but there were some concerns about his defensive effort and outside shooting.

The good was on display Wednesday, and the result was some stats not seen in a No. 1 pick's debut since LeBron James.

Banchero entered the season as the favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year honors at +200 at BetMGM after a big-time showing in NBA Summer League.

He also wasn't the only rookie showing out in Detroit on Wednesday. Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick of the draft, posted 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting with four assists, while No. 13 pick Jalen Duran had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Paolo Banchero looked good in his debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Recommended Stories