Magic rookie Paolo Banchero has biggest debut for a No. 1 pick since LeBron James

If his first game is anything to go on, the Orlando Magic most definitely have something in Paolo Banchero.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft played like a future star in his debut for the Magic on Wednesday, posting 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The result wasn't what the Magic were hoping for, but Banchero was.

The 19-year-old dominated in the paint, including on his first NBA poster dunk.

The scouting report on Banchero when he was coming out of Duke was that he is a gifted scorer and playmaker who can do nearly anything on offense you'd want from a big man, but there were some concerns about his defensive effort and outside shooting.

The good was on display Wednesday, and the result was some stats not seen in a No. 1 pick's debut since LeBron James.

Since 1969, only three No. 1 overall picks have dropped 25+ PTS, 5+ REB, and 5+ AST in their NBA debut.



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James

Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/IFmdWyBUT0 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 20, 2022

Banchero entered the season as the favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year honors at +200 at BetMGM after a big-time showing in NBA Summer League.

He also wasn't the only rookie showing out in Detroit on Wednesday. Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick of the draft, posted 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting with four assists, while No. 13 pick Jalen Duran had 14 points and 10 rebounds.