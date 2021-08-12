Magic rookie Jalen Suggs slammed down perhaps the dunk of summer league

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs on Wednesday continued a strong run in the Las Vegas Summer League, and may have also thrown down the dunk of the week.

Suggs registered a game-high 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes of action during the 94-84 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He converted on 6-of-13 shot attempts from the field, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range.

In the midst of his evening, Suggs threw down a monster putback slam.

On one sequence, following a missed shot by Janis Timma, Suggs flew in from the 3-point line to crash the offensive glass. He timed it perfectly, grabbed the ball with his right hand and then threw it down for perhaps the highlight of the night.

The highlight-reel dunk immediately went viral on social media as Suggs knew himself it was a monster slam. He even had to wait a few moments to celebrate the play after getting back quickly on defense to help force a turnover.

The performance by Suggs illustrated yet again why many are so high on him. Suggs has given the Magic plenty to be excited about as a player that can potentially change the direction of their franchise. His summer league performance may be a preview of what’s to come.

