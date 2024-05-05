Magic ride emotional wave to force Game 7

The atmosphere in Kia Center for Friday night’s Game 6 between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers was what you would expect from a do-or-die NBA playoff situation. It was loud, it was brash and the fans loved it.

Throughout the first half and into the start of the second, the Magic responded to the environment around them, building an early advantage.

Even after the Cavs went on a 17-4 run to start the third quarter, propelling them to their largest lead, the Magic didn’t falter, hanging on for a 103-96 win and setting up a Game 7 on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Cleveland.

“How about our fan base and that crowd?” said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. “It was absolutely electric and they willed us to that win. I mean, the energy in the building was just absolutely incredible.

“I loved our energy, our poise, that we handle the runs, our ability to stay the course, to stick with a game plan and not be discouraged.”

Orlando guard Cole Anthony, who played critical minutes down the stretch, also credited the sellout crowd of 19,193 fans for keeping the Magic energized throughout the game.

“Oh, my goodness. It’s why they haven’t been able to win [a game] here yet,” said Anthony. “That crowd has been electric.”

Mosley credited his team for handling the emotions of a back-and-forth game, specifically recalling a moment shared between Jalen Suggs and Anthony following the win.

“I was so emotional that I almost cried tears of joy after the game,” said Anthony. “Jalen and I were hugging because it’s been a long year, and to see the fruits of our labor pay off and to be in a position where we can potentially advance to the next round is just magic, and I can’t wait.”

Bench steps up in Harris’ absence

The Magic were without starting shooting guard Gary Harris, who was held out of Friday’s contest after suffering a right hamstring strain in Orlando’s Game 5 loss.

Harris started the first five games of the series, averaging 3.8 points, 2 rebounds and 26 minutes. His absence left Mosley to insert Jonathan Isaac into the starting lineup along with Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

“I have a ton of trust in this team,” Mosley said before the start of Game 6. “We’ve always talked about doing it by committee, so whoever steps onto the floor, whatever minutes those will be, I know they’ll be prepared because that’s what our coaching staff has done with these guys, whether they’ve played two minutes or 37 minutes, these guys are always prepared to step into the moment.”

Anthony came off the bench and scored 9 points in 18 minutes, 11 of which were in the fourth quarter.

“Gary was close again, and he’ll come in tomorrow, get a little bit of treatment, and we’ll reevaluate him after that,” added Mosley.

Cavs’ Allen misses Game 6

Cleveland was without All-Star center Jarrett Allen for Friday’s playoff showdown with the Magic.

Allen has been dealing with a rib contusion he suffered in Game 4 that kept him out of the Cavs’ 104-103 win over the Magic in Game 5 on Wednesday. He was averaging 16.4 points and 12.4 rebounds in the series.

“It’s about his safety,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Allen’s injury before the start of the game. “When you have an injury to your core, your ability to change directions, get out of the way, move freely, and play in the trenches like he does. So we’ll always look out for Jarrett.”

The Cavaliers were optimistic that Allen could play, especially after participating in a shootaround at Kia Center on Friday morning, but the 6-foot-9, 243-pounder didn’t suit up and wound up a scratch for the game.

In Allen’s absence, Cleveland went forward with Marcus Morris Sr. in the starting lineup along with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Max Strus and Evan Mobley, who shifted into the center spot.

Morris finished with 2 points and 8 rebounds in 26 minutes.

Etc.

Former Magic All-Star Dwight Howard was among the celebrities appearing in Game 6. Howard began his career in Orlando after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. The center spent 8 seasons with the Magic and another 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers. He most recently played for the Mets de Guaynabo, a Puerto Rican basketball team. … Former Magic forward Rashard Lewis was also on hand. Lewis spent four seasons in Orlando from 2007-2010. … UCF coach Gus Malzahn and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney also attended Game 6.

