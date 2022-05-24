Magic picking Jabari Smith, Thunder choosing Chet Holmgren?

Brandon Rahbar: ESPN’s @Jonathan Givony says NBA teams believe it’s “all but assured” Orlando will pick Jabari Smith Jr & the “overwhelming expectation” is OKC will draft Chet Holmgren. He says Holmgren is thrilled. Nobody ever knows what OKC will do. But Givony is very plugged in on the draft.

Source: Twitter @BrandonRahbar

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Counter-report: Most within NBA expect Magic to draft Jabari Smith No. 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/24/cou… – 11:10 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

ESPN’s @Jonathan Givony says NBA teams believe it’s “all but assured” Orlando will pick Jabari Smith Jr & the “overwhelming expectation” is OKC will draft Chet Holmgren.

He says Holmgren is thrilled.

Nobody ever knows what OKC will do. But Givony is very plugged in on the draft. – 10:55 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Going to have some fun with draft. Starting June 6, we’ll have profiles of top 10 players (based on #NBA consensus mock draft). Draft heads love comparisons to pros. First up: Who’s the most accurate comp for Chet Holmgren (consensus No. 1) in traits/style of play? #2022NBADraft – 10:34 AM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Locked on Thunder player profiles and projections continue this week already done: Jabari Smith Jr, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, AJ Griffin, Keegan Murray, Jalen Duren and Dyson Daniel. youtube.com/watch?v=QUvs9N… – 12:51 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Exactly one month from the NBA Draft and despite any whispers or rumors, I would be absolutely shocked if the Thunder draft anyone other than Jabari Smith Jr, Chet Holmgren or Paolo Banchero with the #2 pick or if they trade down from the #2 pick. – 10:55 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Saying Chet Holmgren is just like Poku cause they have the same body type is like saying Zion Williamson is just like Raymond Felton cause they have the same body type. – 9:55 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Jamari Smith, a 6-foot-7 skilled wing who transfrerred from Queens University to Murray State in offseason, told @Stadium he has withdrawn from NBA Draft.

Smith, the cousin of potential No. 1 pick Jabari Smith, averaged 17 and 7 last season at Queens. Could be an All-Valley guy. – 9:44 PM

Story continues

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

A weekend podcast for you! First a quick recap of Heat-Celtics before a @samesfandiari and @KirkSeriousFace crossover getting into Mavs-Warriors, and then @MirinFader goes deep on Keegan Murray, Jabari Smith, and draft fits. open.spotify.com/episode/3bcgit… – 9:22 AM

More on this storyline

Louisiana Tech sophomore Kenneth Lofton Jr. on Monday announced that he will sign with an agent and remain in the 2022 NBA draft after two years with the program. Lofton, who was named to the All-Conference USA first team, averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals on 53.9% shooting from the field in 33 games last season. He ranked 10th in the country in total rebounds and double-doubles with 17. -via The Rookie Wire / May 24, 2022

Jeff Goodman: Louisiana Tech big man Kenneth Lofton staying in the NBA Draft. Houston was likely going to get him if he went back to college. -via Twitter @GoodmanHoops / May 23, 2022

Jeff Goodman: Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks will withdraw from the NBA Draft, source told @Stadium. Brooks could have a big year next season, depending where he lands, and is a potential first-rounder. -via Twitter @GoodmanHoops / May 23, 2022