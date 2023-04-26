Where Kings' Keegan Murray finished in NBA Rookie of the Year voting

Where Murray finished in Rookie of the Year voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A No. 1 overall pick has reclaimed the Rookie of the Year award.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero was announced as the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year on Tuesday night. He’s the first top pick to receive the honor since Ben Simmons in 2017-18.

Banchero was a near-unanimous selection, getting 98 of 100 possible first-place votes and 494 points. Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, who came in third with 114 points, received the other two first-place votes. Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams finished second with 75 second-place votes and 241 points.

Sacramento Kings wing Keegan Murray finished fifth with 21 points. He received three second-place votes and 12 third-place votes. Indiana Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin edged out Murray for fourth with 27 points.

The 20-year-old Banchero led all rookies in points per game at 20.0, over three points higher than the next-closest player. He’s the first qualified first-year pro to average at least 20 points since Luka Doncic in 2018-19.

Banchero shot 42.7 percent from the field and 73.8 percent from the free throw line, where he averaged 7.9 attempts, while adding 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game over 70 contests. He was the leading scorer for a Magic squad that put together a surprising 34-win season.

The Duke product becomes the third Magic player ever to win ROY. Shaquille O'Neal was the franchise’s first winner in 1992-93, while Mike Miller won it in 2000-01.