Magic lose to star-studded Suns on road, 112-107

The Magic dominated second-chance opportunities, scored more points in the paint and out-rebounded the Suns at Footprint Center but came up short in Phoenix on Sunday night.

Although Paolo Banchero (28 points) and Franz Wagner (27) combined for 55, the star-studded trio of Kevin Durant (31), Bradley Beal (25) and Devin Booker (21) proved to be too much for Orlando.

It didn’t help that the Magic turned the ball over 15 times in the 112-107 loss at Phoenix, who scored 16 points off those defensive takeaways.

Orlando continues its four-game road trip on the West Coast Tuesday with a meeting against the Golden State Warriors.

Starting 5

Although Wendell Carter Jr. (right knee tendinitis) was available to play at Phoenix after missing one game, he did not start for the Magic.

Instead, reserve center Goga Bitadze made his second start in a row in place of Carter. Bitadze previously made 20 starts while Carter was treating a fractured left hand.

Bitadze (six points) joined rookie Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero as part of Orlando’s first group on the floor.

Black earned the 26th start of his rookie campaign after Markelle Fultz (left knee tendinitis) was downgraded from questionable to out prior to the game. Fultz sat out his 24th consecutive contest.

Banchero sunk his first three field goals of the night and scored 11 points in the opening frame by attacking the basket early and often.

After a two-point second quarter, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year totaled 15 points in the second half. He added nine rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes.

Following a quiet start, Wagner scored seven points in the second quarter after he missed his first three shots. He opened the fourth frame with three consecutive drives to the basket, scoring six straight Magic points.

Orlando opened the fourth quarter making its first four shots. The rest of the final frame, however, the team shot four of 16 from the field as Phoenix pulled away late.

Suggs missed all six attempts from the field in the first half as his one point before the break came at the free throw line. He shot one of seven from 3-point range on the night and totaled just four points after scoring 20+ in each of the last two games.

Bitadze picked up his fourth foul 30 seconds into the third quarter. All six of his points came in the paint while he added seven rebounds.

Orlando’s starters struggled to shoot the long ball. They went five of 22 from 3-point range.

Second Unit

Carter joined Cole Anthony, Moe Wagner, Caleb Houstan and Gary Harris as part of Mosley’s 10-man rotation against the Suns.

Harris (right calf strain) was upgraded from questionable to available prior to the game after he missed two games straight due to the leg injury.

Carter pieced together an efficient first half off the bench. In just 10 minutes of action before the break, he scored 12 points (four of four FG, including two of two from 3), three rebounds and an assist.

He played 24 total minutes and only scored five points in the second half.

Anthony also offered scoring in his usual reserve role. Sinking two of four attempts from 3-point range, he totaled 13 points to go with five rebounds in 18 minutes.

Moe Wagner (5 points) also hit first 3-pointer of the game and grabbed four rebounds.

Although Harris was available to play, the Magic were without Joe Ingles (left ankle sprain) and Jonathan Isaac (right hamstring strain) in Phoenix. Ingles hasn’t played since Dec. 15 at Boston while Isaac missed his fourth game in a row.

Although those two weren’t available, Orlando’s second unit had success against the Suns, outscoring them 40-6 in bench points. That was in large part due to accurate shooting.

Unlike the starting group, the Magic’s second unit went seven of 15 from 3-point range. Still, Orlando as a whole shot 32.4% (12 of 37) from distance.

Rookie watch

Black offered reliable defense in 22 minutes of action but shot one of three from the floor for just two points.

The 6-7 guard turned the ball over twice in the road loss.