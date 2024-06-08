Magic likely biggest competition for Sixers to sign Clippers’ Paul George

As Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey heads into an important offseason with all of the cap space he possesses, the focus is going to be adding another max player to team up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Philadelphia’s No. 1 target is Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George. The All-Star forward can play the wing and produce on both ends of the floor in the playoffs which is something Morey is looking for to take the leap in the East.

Now, George could just re-sign with the Clippers and all of this will be a moot point, but one has to wonder who Philadelphia’s biggest competition will be in free agency. That will likely be the Orlando Magic who is a team on the up and up and have the cap space to sign George.

The Magic will have roughly $55 million or so in cap space and that will be enough for them to bring in George to add to their core of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Will that be enough to contend in the East? Well, that will be on George to decide in free agency. He could potentially just team up with Embiid and Maxey, who are proven, and try to get it done in Philadelphia.

Bleacher Report added this on a George to the Magic fit:

Among George’s realistic non-Clippers suitors, Philadelphia would probably offer him the nearest-term shot at a title, but Embiid has rarely been healthy in the postseason. The Orlando Magic would likely give George a longer runway. As long as Orlando wouldn’t have to give up Franz Wagner to acquire George, a trio with those two and Paolo Banchero would be among the NBA’s most versatile on both ends of the floor. All three can create. All three can defend multiple positions. And assuming some development for Banchero and Wagner, all three could command attention outside as shooters.

As mentioned, the Sixers certainly offer George his best chance at a title outside of the Clippers. LA star Kawhi Leonard is oft-injured and the Western Conference is getting tougher with the emergence of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Dallas Mavericks joining contender status along with the Denver Nuggets.

If George were to go East, he would give the Sixers a great shot at overcoming the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Indiana Pacers, and the New York Knicks. However, the Magic are an up-and-coming team and the All-Star forward will have his fair share of teams to choose from.

