Magic launch ‘Everybody In’ campaign for 2024 NBA playoffs

All season long Magic coach Jamahl Mosley often said that Orlando got things done “by committee.”

Whether it was a group effort to capture a challenging road victory, bench players stepping up when needed or key changes in the group’s rotations, nothing seemed to impact the Magic’s “by committee” mindset.

So, it’s only fitting that as Orlando returns to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020, the franchise launched a new campaign Monday morning for the postseason: “Everybody In.”

The Magic clinched their spot in the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the East following Sunday’s home win over the Bucks and will face the No. 4 seed Cavaliers in the opening round.

The Magic encourage “Everybody In” as the team announced fan activities for both home and away games:

T-shirt giveaway for all fans in attendance at every home game

Special opening player introduction video

Enhanced performances during the game by STUFF, the 407 Hip-Hop Dance Team, 321 Hype and more

An extended Fan Fest presented by Starry on Church Street, beginning two hours prior to tip-off before every home game and extending through the game. (Fan Fest is free and open to the public, but will require a ticket for entry, which is available at orlandomagic.com/playoffs before the game or at the entrance of Fan Fest)

Fan Fest presented by Starry will feature a giant outdoor screen for those without game tickets to stay and cheer on the Magic (Fan Fest requires a free ticket, available in advance at orlandomagic.com/playoffs or at the entrance)

For every away game, Magic Watch Parties presented by Michelob ULTRA will be held at designated local bars and restaurants

Fans can enjoy 50 percent off Papa Johns pizza the day after every win throughout the playoffs by ordering online at participating Central Florida Papa John’s restaurants with promo code: MAGICWIN

Magic playoff tickets will go on sale to the general public today at 2 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for early ticket access at OrlandoMagic.com/presale. Playoff tickets can be purchased online at OrlandoMagic.com and at the Kia Center box office (located on Church St.).

Magic season ticket holders are given first priority for playoff tickets. Magic season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now, as well as 20-game and 10-game plans with low monthly payment options available. Season plans are available for purchase by calling 407.89.MAGIC (62442) or visit OrlandoMagic.com/plans for more information.

