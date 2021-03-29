Magic-Lakers recap: Defense helps L.A. capture second straight win

The Los Angeles Lakers took advantage of a golden opportunity on Sunday evening as they took care of business in a tight game against the Orlando Magic, 96-93. The Magic had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on the final possession of the game but the tying shot went begging and the Lakers left the winners of back-to-back games without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers defense was solid all night long but even more importantly, it was good when they needed it under pressure in the 4th quarter. The Lakers also found enough opportunities in transition and in early offense, thanks to their defense, to create the separation needed to get another W.

Dennis Schröder led the Lakers with 24 points and six assists while Kyle Kuzma delivered a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds. Montrezl Harrell, their most consistent scorer since losing LeBron James, fought through an ankle injury to deliver 18 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.

AD getting closer?

The Lakers got back-to-back wins that they absolutely needed over the weekend. They needed them to keep up their pace ahead of Portland and Denver, the two teams directly behind them in the standings. But they also needed it because they were their two best chances to get wins over the next few games. Perhaps it's a great thing that Anthony Davis is hinting that he's approaching a return and that the latest rumors have him coming back in less than three weeks. But even if Davis is coming back soon, the Lakers likely have another long road trip before they will get him back. Andre Drummond should join long before then but a home game against Milwaukee, followed by a road game against a Sacramento Kings squad that looks intent on making the play-in game, are not easy assignments. If the Lakers are going to set themselves up for a top seed and avoid the play-in scenario, stealing a win or two before Davis gets back would be a major help. In addition to what he can bring in the playoffs, it's clear the Lakers hope Drummond will help them tread water until the superstars come back.

