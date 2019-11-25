Magic Johnson tweets 17-man list of his top 16 NBA MVP candidates
Magic Johnson loves talking about NBA players, tweeting and making lists.
By quitting the Lakers, he can combine those passions without drawing a tampering fine.
Johnson:
My top 16 MVP candidates in order:
1. LeBron James
2a. Giannis Antetokounmpo/2b. Luka Dončić
3. James Harden
4. Kawhi Leonard
5. Anthony Davis
6. Nikola Jokic
7. Joel Embiid
8. Jayson Tatum
9. Pascal Siakam
10. Donovan Mitchell
11. Ben Simmons
12. Kyrie Irving
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 25, 2019
13. Damian Lillard
14. Karl-Anthony Towns
15. Bradley Beal
16. Devin Booker
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 25, 2019
We could quibble about the order of players. Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns are way too low. Jayson Tatum is way too high.
But I just can’t get over the length of the list. I bet Johnson set out to name 10 players and couldn’t bring himself to omit several. Then, there’s the 16-17 fiasco.
All together, tremendous content.