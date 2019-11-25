Magic Johnson tweets 17-man list of his top 16 NBA MVP candidates

Dan Feldman

Magic Johnson loves talking about NBA players, tweeting and making lists.

By quitting the Lakers, he can combine those passions without drawing a tampering fine.

Johnson:



We could quibble about the order of players. Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns are way too low. Jayson Tatum is way too high.

But I just can’t get over the length of the list. I bet Johnson set out to name 10 players and couldn’t bring himself to omit several. Then, there’s the 16-17 fiasco.

All together, tremendous content.

