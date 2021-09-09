Magic Johnson can’t wait to watch Rams-Bears at SoFi Stadium

Like every other Rams fan, Magic Johnson missed out on the chance to attend a game at SoFi Stadium last season. The Rams played all eight of their home games with no fans in the stands, a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will be welcomed to Inglewood’s new stadium this season, with the first game being played on Sunday night between the Rams and Bears. Magic Johnson will be in attendance for this marquee matchup in prime time and he can’t wait to check out the magnificent building.

In classic Magic Johnson fashion, he shared his excitement on Twitter with an exclamation-filled tweet Thursday.

Cookie and I are very excited to see Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, former Lion Matthew Stafford, and the Rams versus the Bears this weekend!! Our first game in the new @SoFiStadium! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 9, 2021

Johnson is a Rams fan and has been for years, taking in a bunch of games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum over the years. He’ll be in a suite for the team’s home games at SoFi Stadium, tweeting back in 2017 that he’s glad he bought one for the previously unnamed building.

I'm excited to get my suite at the LA Rams and LA Chargers new stadium! pic.twitter.com/O395gZvUY2 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 8, 2017

With this being the first regular-season game that fans can attend, expect there to be quite a few celebrities in the stands on Sunday night.