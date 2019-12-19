Magic Johnson says he and Rob Pelinka have made up

Magic Johnson reportedly wanted to fire Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, believing Pelinka was the source of rumors that Johnson had a poor work ethic. Instead, Johnson resigned as Lakers president, citing “backstabbing” and “whispering.”

Then, Johnson went on national television and declared:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you’re going to talk betrayal, it’s only with Rob.

Pelinka denied it, but nobody believes him.

At least Johnson is willing to let bygones be bygones.

Johnson, via Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times:

”Things happened, forgive and forget. I’ve moved past that, so did Rob,” Johnson says. “Rob and I made up, we’re good, we still talk.”

A great player for the franchise, Johnson still wants to be involved with the Lakers. That means getting along with Pelinka, who runs the front office.

If nothing else, Johnson is just too big for petty feuds like this. That’s really what his resignation came down to: He had a better life to live if not encumbered with running the Lakers. Unlike many people, Johnson could view the job as Lakers president as beneath him if he couldn’t do it his way. So, he got that burden off his plate.

He can cast aside differences with Pelinka the same way.

Johnson is prone to liking people and having them like him. This is just a return to business as usual for him.