Magic Johnson says Los Angeles is now the ‘king of basketball’

Things are certainly looking up for the NBA in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Clippers have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. It’s a bevy of stars where before there was a dearth.

Leonard certainly kept us guessing, and we thought he might head to the Lakers to team up with LeBron and Davis. But now he has his own team and his own second star in George, and the rivalry at Staples Center is going to be bigger than ever.

To that end, former Lakers executive and player Magic Johnson says that he thinks that L.A. is the new king of basketball.

Via Twitter:

LA has just become the king of basketball with the Lakers adding AD, Cousins, Danny Green, JaVale McGee, and KCP and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joining the Clippers. It’s going to be awesome to watch NBA basketball in LA this season! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 6, 2019





This is completely fair given that the Mecca of basketball — New York — still doesn’t have it’s marquee team competing at the level the NBA would like. Until James Dolan decides to sell the Knicks franchise, it’s unlikely that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will have true rivals in Brooklyn.

The timeline for superstar teams is shorter than we expect, but the next couple of years in Southern California should be wild to watch.