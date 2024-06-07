Magic Johnson says he invented high five with Michigan State teammate Greg Kelser

Former Cincinnati Reds manager Dusty Baker is credited by many as the inventor of the high five, after he shared the gesture with teammate Glenn Burke while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1977.

Not so, says Dodgers owner and former Los Angeles Lakers great Earvin "Magic" Johnson, who also owns stakes in the NFL's Washington Commanders, MLS' LAFC and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

During an appearance Thursday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Johnson insisted that he and former Michigan State Spartans teammate Greg Kelser were the first to high five.

"This is a crazy thing. I was reading a story that said you invented the high five," Kimmel asked Johnson during the interview.

"That's right," Johnson replied.

"Is that true? Because I heard that Dusty Baker and Glenn Burke, the baseball players, had invented it," Kimmel said.

"No, no, no," Johnson said.

"And that is not true?" Kimmel asked.

"That's not true," Johnson responded.

"How did that happen?" Kimmel asked.

"At Michigan State, myself and Greg Kelser," Johnson said. "He went in, and I did an unbelievable no-look pass. He caught it, and he dunked it. So for us to point at each other first, and then he came running real fast. And just - I threw my hand up. He came, high-fived me. And then we started doing that all the time."

"And at the time, did you know that was something different?" Kimmel asked.

"Something different. Because everything was low at that time," Johnson said.

"Did you give it a name? Did you call it the high five?" Kimmel continued.

"No. You know, brothers, we don't think that fast like that, you know," Johnson joked. "We just hit it real quick and keep it rolling. You know, I gotta get back on defense. We can't be thinking about a name for it."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Magic Johnson says he, not Dusty Baker, invented high five in college