Magic Johnson Says He & Cookie Johnson Would've Divorced 'Fast' If They Married While He Was In NBA
Magic Johnson is glad he and wife Cookie got married when they did! At the "They Call Me Magic" premiere, the NBA legend told Access Hollywood about how he initially called off their engagement to focus on basketball. "I'm glad that it went that way, because we are having the best times of our lives. We've been married 30 years, and it's still like yesterday. If we'd got married while I was playing, we would've got divorced – fast," he said. "They Call Me Magic" debuts April 22 on Apple TV+.