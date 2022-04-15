Magic Johnson Says He & Cookie Johnson Would've Divorced 'Fast' If They Married While He Was In NBA

Dr. Phil CBS

In today’s conclusion of this two-part episode, “Dr. Phil exclusive: Anna Delvey and Friend Neff Tell All,” Dr. Phil continues to learn more about Anna Delvey, who was convicted of swindling New York’s high society and spent almost four years in prison. Tune in to hear Anna answer Dr. Phil’s tough questions from an ICE detainment facility pending deportation. And, Anna’s friend Neff, who was featured in the Netflix docuseries, Inventing Anna, explains what life was like with her friend, and why things are different now. Plus, hear from Jesse, a man who travelled with Anna, who was also a featured character in Netflix’s docudrama Inventing Anna. He says he was invited to join Anna and her friends on a lavish vacation to Morocco to document their trip while they stayed in what was dubbed “The Best Hotel in the World.” Watch the clip above to find out why Jesse says the trip was not as he expected. Check out your local listings to find out where to watch. Watch more from part one, “The Many Faces of Anna Delvey.”