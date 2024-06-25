Magic Johnson Says Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese 'Remind Me a Lot' of His Rivalry with Larry Bird

Johnson and Bird were rivals during their tenure as respective players for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Ron Hoskins/NBAE/Getty; Gary Dineen/NBAE/Getty From Left: Magic Johnson; Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

The on-court rivalry between WNBA rookie breakouts Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has basketball fans on the edge of their seats whenever the two face off against each other — and NBA legend Magic Johnson says the duo feels very similar to his dynamic with fellow NBA star Larry Bird.

NBA fans vividly remember the 1980s rivalry between Johnson and Bird, as the two often went head-to-head during their tenure as respective players for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Now, fans — and even Johnson, 64, himself — are drawing comparisons between the NBA icons and Reese and Clark.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Johnson shared his thoughts on the WNBA stars that have reinvigorated the sport. “When I think about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s impact on the game, they remind me a lot of Larry Bird and me,” he wrote.

Johnson continued, adding, “Our first meeting, Indiana State vs. Michigan State, in the NCAA Championship set the all-time viewership record for men’s basketball. Caitlin and Angel’s 2023 NCAA Championship matchup and their 2024 Elite Eight games were the highest viewership records at the time.”

Richard Mackson/Sports Illustrated/Getty From Left: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

Clark, 22, and her matchups with Reese, 22, have proved to be must-see events dating back to their college days at University of Iowa and Louisiana State University.



But the intense competition doesn’t mean that the two are real-life rivals.

Back in April, as they geared up for a rematch of last year’s women’s NCAA tournament championship game, Clark was asked to describe her relationship with Reese during a press conference, saying the pair “have always been great competitors.”

Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty From Left: Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Reese also addressed their relationship, telling reporters at the time, “I don't think people realize it's not personal.”

"Once we get out between those lines… if I see you walking down the street, it's like, 'Hey, girl, what's up? Let's hang out.' I think people just take it like we hate each other,” she continued.

Reese added, “Me and Caitlin Clark don't hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It's just a super-competitive game.”

After the LSU Tigers nabbed the NCAA tournament win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark told ESPN that the opposing team earned their win and spoke highly of Reese. "LSU deserved it, they played so well, and like I said, I'm a big fan of hers," Clark said.

