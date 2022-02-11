Magic Johnson raves about Phoenix Suns' NBA trade deadline additions, NBA title chances

The Phoenix Suns only made a couple of small moves before the NBA trade deadline, but those moves got a big reaction from NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Johnson raved about Phoenix's additions of Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday on Twitter after the NBA trade deadline passed on Thursday.

"The Phoenix Suns got better with the additions of Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday," he tweeted. "It may seem like a small trade to some, but not to me. Both players will bring depth to the Suns roster, especially as they try to make a run back to the Finals."

Johnson wasn't done. He then called the Suns and the Golden State Warriors the teams to beat in the Western Conference.

"The top 2 teams in the West are definitely Phoenix and Golden State," Johnson tweeted. "After that I like Dallas, Memphis, and Denver if Murray comes back."

Magic Johnson is a big fan of the Phoenix Suns' trade for Torrey Craig.

Johnson was interestingly silent on his Los Angeles Lakers and their lack of any moves before the NBA trade deadline.

His last tweet on the Lakers came after the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

"After the @Lakers loss to Portland tonight, I'm speechless," he tweeted after the 107-105 Trail Blazers win. "No words can describe how I'm feeling."

As for the Suns, they have been getting a lot of praise for their trades in NBA trade deadline grades and NBA trade deadline reaction, with many, including Johnson, raving about Phoenix's title chances.

The Suns should be the clear favorite to win the title right now. Just hitting on all cylinders imaginable. Great on both ends. Tons of shot creation. Ton of unselfishness. They have stars. They have great role players on defense who can shoot. Just an awesome team. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) February 11, 2022

Those comments are in stark contrast to another former Lakers great's recent comments.

"They ain't got nobody that scares you," Shaquille O'Neal recently said. "Listen, Phoenix is like Utah to me. Got a lot of good players, but some of those players can be punked now, Michelle, I'm just saying."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

