Magic Johnson not keeping his stories straight (video)

As Lakers owner Jeanie Buss repeatedly asked Magic Johnson about problems within the organization, he reportedly said there were none. Then, he went on television and detailed a ton of internal dysfunction.

After resigning as team president, Johnson said he had a good working relationship with general manager Rob Pelinka:

I enjoyed working with GM Rob Pelinka. We had a great working relationship and were both committed to making the Lakers a playoff and championship contending team again. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 12, 2019





Then, Johnson went on television and accused Pelinka of betrayal.

In that same interview, Johnson also said Buss approved his part-time status while running the front office:

I told her, I said listen, ‘I can’t give up all my businesses. I make more money doing that than becoming president of the Lakers. So, you know that I’m going to be in and out. Is that OK with you?’ She said yes

In this case, Johnson went on television and contradicted himself… TWO YEARS EARLIER.

Darius Soriano of Forum Blue & Gold:

Magic Johnson today: "When we sat down & negotiated, I told (Jeanie) I can't give up my businesses. I make more money doing that than becoming the President of the Lakers. So, you know I'm going to be in & out. I said is that ok with you? She said yes." Magic when he was hired: pic.twitter.com/UC78rNjajm — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) May 21, 2019





Johnson:

If it was probably any other situation, I probably wouldn’t have left my business aside, left my business to concentrate fully, 150 percent on Lakers business. But because of her leadership – and I know she wants to win so bad – I decided hey, I wanted to work side-by-side with her.

So, Johnson and Buss (who was at his side for that interview) apparently knew the importance of saying Johnson was fully committed to running the Lakers. They apparently didn’t understand the importance of Johnson actually being fully committed to running the Lakers.

No wonder he was so bad at his job.